Police warning to stay alert of ‘Swatara Township Police’ scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are warning of a phone scam where a person has claimed to be a Swatara Township Police officer.

A resident reported on Monday of having received a phone call from an ‘officer’ who instructed him to purchase and send electronic currency to the ‘officer’ — or risk being arrested the following day.

The resident said the caller ID showed it was coming from Swatara Township Police. He did not, however, provide any money or information, confirming in-person with Swatara police the call was a scam.

Swatara police are warning the public to be aware of the scam. They advise not providing any personal information or money to callers claiming so.

If you receive a phone call and from someone stating to be a Swatara Township Police officer and requests you to pay a warrant over the phone, contact Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900.