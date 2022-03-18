HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Detectives in Harrisburg are investigating several shootings including one on Thursday in Hall Manor.

Since Saturday, March 12, eight people have been wounded in five shootings leaving three dead. Lieutenant Kyle Gautsch says they are getting helpful tips through Crimewatch. But it has been difficult getting witnesses to cooperate,

“90% of the shootings that we have had where results in someone suffering a non-life-threatening injury,” Lieutenant Gautsch said. “Probably at least 90 percent of them are not cooperative and that is an extreme challenge for us.”

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with any of the recent shootings, Anyone with information should contact the police.