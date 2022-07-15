HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate hospital complex could soon have a new owner, as well as a whole new use.

The owners of Polyclinic Hospital in Harrisburg confirmed to us they are looking to sell it. Biz News PA was the first to report this.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Right now the main building is full, mostly with state offices. However, the other two buildings are mostly empty and not in use.

“It would be conceivable, you know, to use those two buildings for residential housing and then keep the tenants in the main building. I think personally that would be a great idea,” Michael Daley, Partner with Penn Center Harrisburg LP.

Of course, whoever buys the building will decide what happens to the complex. daley said that Generally, Harrisburg has more than enough office space, but not enough housing.