HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a two-month wait, the Popeye’s chain started selling the popular sandwich again on Sunday.

Customers waited in long lines across the country to get their hands on the returning chicken sandwich.

The Cameron Street location in Harrisburg was packed.

Popeyes’ twitter background says “Y’all… The sandwich is back. This Sunday. Yes. Sunday.”

The sandwich was first introduced in August and sold out in 2 weeks.