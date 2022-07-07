HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning on Thursday, July 7, and lasting until November 1, there will be a detour in place around Mullberry Street located in South Allison Hill in the city of Harrisburg.

According to Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Mulberry street is closed from the bridge to Derry Street.

A detour will be in place that will take motorists around Cameron Street, Paxton, and 13th Street.

This is in place due to the ongoing Mulder Square redevelopment project which will add green spaces, new homes, and ADA-compliant sidewalks in the neighborhood.