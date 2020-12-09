Portugal. The Man at Riverfront Park tickets now for sale

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN – Grammy award winning band Portugal. The Man performs at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott L.A. Live on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Human Rights Campaign/AP Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The GRAMMY Award-winning band Portugal. The Man will take the stage in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, rounding out three consecutive days of concerts presented by Harrisburg University.

The band, originally from Wasilla, Alaska, took 2017 by storm when they released their latest album “WOODSTOCK.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The safety of concert guests and performers is a priority for HU Presents and the concert will only occur on the scheduled date if it’s deemed safe according to CDC duifelines.