Portugal. The Man at Riverfront Park tickets now for sale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The GRAMMY Award-winning band Portugal. The Man will take the stage in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, rounding out three consecutive days of concerts presented by Harrisburg University.
The band, originally from Wasilla, Alaska, took 2017 by storm when they released their latest album “WOODSTOCK.”
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The safety of concert guests and performers is a priority for HU Presents and the concert will only occur on the scheduled date if it’s deemed safe according to CDC duifelines.
