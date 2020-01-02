Possible skimmer found on ATM in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a device found on an ATM at the 7-Eleven in Middletown may have been collecting personal banking information from debit cards.

An ATM technician located the device. Authorities are investigating it as a possible skimmer.

Anyone who visited the store at 12 East Main Street and used the ATM within the past month or so, and noticed any fraudulent activity on their bank accounts, should call Detective Wade Bloom at 717-558-6900 or email at wbloom@middletownborough.com.

Skimming devices are secretly attached to ATMs and gas pumps to record PINs and information from debit and credit cards.