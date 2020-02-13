Postal Service seeks tips after mail theft in Harrisburg caught on camera

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two people caught on camera as they stole mail from post office mailboxes.

The thefts occurred early Tuesday and late Tuesday at the post office in Uptown Harrisburg, in the 2300 block of North Seventh Street.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released surveillance videos of the incidents. Investigators believe the same two suspects are depicted in both videos.

Anyone with information should call U.S. Postal Inspector Christiana Kasian at 717-257-2334.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss