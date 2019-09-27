Potential threat investigated at Upper Dauphin

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Administrators in the Upper Dauphin Area School District say police have investigated a potential threat related to Friday night’s football game.

“Based on the investigation, the school district does not feel that there is any danger to students, staff, or spectators and the school district will proceed with all after-school activities,” a statement on the district’s website reads.

“The Upper Dauphin Area School District takes the safety and security of its students, staff, and visitors very seriously and will continue to remain vigilant in its efforts to investigate all reports that could potentially impact the safety of its schools.”