HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Power is out in a section of Harrisburg.

According to dispatch, there is a PPL outage affecting the area of Cameron and Maclay streets, as well as other areas of the Uptown area of Harrisburg, which are affecting traffic lights.

The PPL outage map said that the cause of the outage was because of a tripped breaker or blown fuse. Power should be restored by 5 p..m, but this outage may disrupt rush hour traffic in this area.

About 305 residents are affected.

For more information about this outage, click here for the outage map.