President Trump to hold rally in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump will be holding a rally at Giant Center Tuesday.

The rally starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

“This will be one of the rallies we have held all over the country targeting specifically the key battleground states for 2020, and I can tell you it’s going to be about the same as a rock concert. Wherever the president goes, there is going to be tens of thousands of people there,” said Marc Lotter, director of strategic communication for Trump-Pence 2020.

Free tickets to the event are still available but are first-come, first-served to get a seat inside. If interested, you can register here.

“Make sure you get there early. Generally speaking, we get four to five times the number of people signing up for tickets than we can actually get into the arena,” Lotter said.

President Trump is expected to speak for an hour or longer and looks to address the job report released last week showing 266,000 new jobs were created in the county.

GREAT JOBS REPORT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

“Not only is this a political event, but it is also a visit by the President of the United States, so we take security very seriously,” Lotter said.

Derry Township police Chief Garth Warner says his department has been working with the U.S. Secret Service for Tuesday’s event. He says people should expect road closures for an extended period of time as the president and vice president’s motorcades are en route to Giant Center.

It’s not clear which roads will be closed, but it is known the president will be coming from Harrisburg International Airport.

“We don’t know the exact routes yet and they change all the time depending on what’s going on, so if you see that stoppage happen in front of you, you can anticipate waiting there a little while,” Warner said.

Parking will be $10 and though it is expected to rain, no umbrellas will be permitted into the venue.