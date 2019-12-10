Supporters line up hours before President Trump’s rally in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large crowd of supporters gathered Tuesday morning outside Giant Center hours before a campaign stop by President Donald Trump.

People started lining up early in the morning for a chance at a free ticket. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the rally with Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Trump and Pence are expected to make several campaign visits to Pennsylvania before the 2020 election.

President Trump is expected to arrive at Harrisburg International Airport at 6:05 p.m. The route of his motorcade to Giant Center has not been announced.

Parking at Giant Center is $10. As a security measure, umbrellas are not allowed inside the venue.

ABC27 will have team coverage of the president’s visit and stream his speech live from our Digital Now Center.