Former ‘Santa House’ owner convicted of molesting children over 25-year span

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Keith Hoffa was found guilty on multiple counts of molestation Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted of molesting five victims over a 25-year period.

Hoffa was known as the owner of the ‘Santa House‘ in Middletown. The intention of the house was where children could visit Santa and deliver letters to his mailbox. The community has since looked to replace the house after allegations against Hoffa resurfaced.

During the three-day trial, several victims took to the stand and recounted the abuse Hoffa inflicted. One victim emotionally recalled how Hoffa forcibly raped her when she was 12 years old. Another victim, a 12-year-old girl, told the judge how Hoffa indecently touched her while she visited his home when she was 9.

Hoffa’s sexual abuse of children stretches over at least 20 years back to the 1990s, when he was previously convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a minor.

During cross-examination by Chief Deputy District Attorney Seán McCormack, Hoffa maintained his actions were not for sexual gratification.

“He is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing. He appears to be this nice helpful guy, but in reality he is the worst kind of sexual predator. He knows by societies’ rules he legally is sexually violating his victims but in his own mind, he believes he is doing nothing wrong. We are safer today because he will never walk our streets ever again.” McCormack said, following the verdict.

In addition to being convicted on the child-sex counts, Hoffa was guilty of obstructing police investigation by pressuring a witness.

Hoffa’s sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2020. He faces at least a mandatory 25 to 50 years in prison, being a repeat offender. He remains incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison without bail.