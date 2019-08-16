Price Rite Marketplace grand re-opening at three Pa. locations

Grand Re-Opening of PriceRite in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Price Rite Marketplace hosted grand re-opening celebrations at three of its Pa. locations Friday.

Price Rite said the re-opening highlights rebranding efforts with a program focused on special deep discounts, enhanced fresh offerings, and improved shopping experience.

Price Rite said customers who visit the stores will find bright, revitalized décor, including market-style produce departments brimming with fresh fruit, vegetables, and organics.

Price Rite stated that each store will include a new ‘Drop Zone’ stocked with special surprise buys on must-have grocery and private label items, and lower prices that extend across hundreds of products.

They say the first 400 customers at each store Friday receive a $20 Price Rite Marketplace gift card.

The Price Rite locations that re-open Friday are in Harrisburg, Reading, and York.