Pride celebrations continue in July for Harrisburg Pride Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — To keep the spirit of Pride alive, the Harrisburg-based Sundae Best Variety Show is sponsoring Pride Week to highlight local LGBTQ+ organizations, artists, and businesses.

While Pride Month is normally celebrated in June, Sundae Best Creative Producer Hanniel Sindelar says the celebrations in Central Pennsylvania occur in July.

“Locally, we always look forward to the Pride Festival of Central Pa., held in Harrisburg since 1992,” Sindelar said. “It makes sense to celebrate Stonewall on June 28 in New York City, and then we kinda just keep the party rolling all summer long. Every city has their own events throughout July and August.”

Happening all over the city, the show continues on Thursday with a movie at Midtown Cinema, and several shows on Saturday with the Popcorn Hat Players and Open Stage lending their stages for parodies, donation drives, and a lot of love for the community.

“The past year and a half have been full of so many challenges, and we have an opportunity to facilitate something positive that people really crave right now,” Sindelar said. “Throughout the week there’s multiple occasions to support the LGBT Center of Central Pa., GLO Harrisburg, queer artists, and local businesses.”

Sundae Best enjoys putting on this event to help show there is a welcoming place for those in the area unsure if they have representation in the Midstate.

“It’s a great way to stay connected with your queer family and show solidarity with the larger community throughout the state,” Sindelar said. “It’s all about solidarity and celebration, testing out the boundaries of what we’re capable of as a community when we come together.”

Sundae Best Variety Show has been bringing queer entertainment since 2015, and during the pandemic have done online drag shows and online benefits. The show continues what they love to help their community “survive the present.”

“This event is by the community, for the community. We hope to bring people together to celebrate PRIDE, show support for each other, and highlight some of the creativity and diversity that make Harrisburg such a beautiful place,” Sindelar said.

Later this month, Central Pa. PrideFest will hold PRIDE the UnFestival, which travels through many venues to bring drag bingo, live cabarets, mad libs, and drag shows to support Central Pa. PrideFest.