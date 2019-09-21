Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat will host inaugural cruise for women veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Board of Directors of the Harrisburg area Riverboat Society is hosting an inaugural cruise for femal veterans aboard the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat Saturday.

The dedicated cruise will take place from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and is free to all woman veterans.

The event includes a brief program and a variety of food and beverages. During the cruise, a memorial wreath will be placed into the Susquehanna River in remembrance of those veterans no longer with us.

The cruise is limited to 100 participants.

The riverboat us docked on the northeast shoreline of City Island. For more information on the boat go to: http://harrisburgriverboat.com/