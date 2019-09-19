Prison guard arrested in contraband sting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man attempted to get contraband into the Dauphin County Prison while he was employed there as a correctional officer, authorities said.

Addie Reid IV, 23, of Harrisburg, is charged with criminal attempt to commit contraband. He no longer works at the prison.

Police said Reid arranged a meeting where he received a cell phone and $1,800 to deliver it to an inmate. The person he met is an undercover officer.

Authorities said his arrest followed a joint investigation by detectives from the district attorney’s office, the FBI, Harrisburg police, prison security, the county’s drug task force, and Susquehanna Township police.

Three days after Reid’s arrest, Dauphin County Prison went into lockdown for three days for an extensive search.