Prison officials make changes as investigations move forward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The investigation into the death of 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley continues.

Riley died while in custody at Dauphin County Prison. His family says he was beaten by correctional officers and they were never notified that he was sent to a hospital.

District Attorney Fran Chardo says Riley didn’t leave emergency contact information, but he also said that the prison notification policy needed another look.

On Wednesday, the prison board met for the second time since Riley’s death. It voted to make changes to the notification policy.

Director of Corrections Brian Clark says the new policy will be effective across the board.

“It covers any death, including employees and inmates, on how we will handle those issues and how it will be investigated,” Clark said. “It clarifies when we should do things and some time frames such as if we don’t have that emergency contact information, we immediately contact those agencies that can handle those situations.”

Clark says they will meet this weekend with a newly created citizens advisory board. There will be a liaison between the community and the prison.

Board members will be joined by elected officials on Saturday. They will take a tour of the prison and meet with inmates and listen to their concerns.