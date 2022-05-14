HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people who support abortion rights gathered at the Capitol today in protest of the leaked supreme court draft opinion that showed justices would overturn Roe Vs. Wade.

Right now, in Pennsylvania woman has until 24 weeks to legally have an abortion. But, if a Republican wins in November, that would change.

Of the candidates running are pro-life, some of the support exceptions. The Republican-controlled legislature has proposed abortion restriction bills before, and Governor Tom Wolf has used his power to veto legislation to make sure it does not become law.

“I definitely feel like we are going back in time and it is unfortunate. I don’t know if it is because of our previous president or what’s going on, but I definitely hope that stop backtracking and push this forward,” Juliette Szagola said.

The Diocese of Harrisburg released a statement in response to the rally that read in part: