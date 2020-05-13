Procession held for fallen Dauphin County probation officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A procession was held on Saturday for Dauphin County probation officer Allen Proper, who died during an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Countless first responders lined along overpasses throughout Interstate 83 in Harrisburg to support Allen Proper and his family. Fire companies and law enforcement agencies came to pay their respects.

The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office described Proper as someone who would do anything for anyone — in addition to having a good sense of humor.