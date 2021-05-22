Prom parties on even during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg High School rolled out the red carpet, as is tradition. But with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling last year’s celebration, seniors are happy to be together after a very tough year.

This year, the kids are donning masks and are outside. School administrators say it was the students who decided to have prom on the football field.

It’s one last opportunity for them to get together and socialize before they graduate next month. Certainly not what many were expecting for their prom, but being around friends is all that matters.

With a DJ pumping up the crowd, a photo booth, and individually packaged food and snacks, the students are able to enjoy a somewhat normal experience.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this to our students this year,” Chief Academic Officer Dr. Susan Sneath said. “They’ve had a really tumultuous year and just to be able to provide some sense of normalcy before they graduate is really exciting for us to be able to provide for them.

“It’s been great,” senior Alondra Rivera said. “We’re here and we’re here to celebrate and I’m more than happy to be here and I’m just here to party.”

Harrisburg High School is also planning on an outdoor graduation ceremony in the stadium on June 5.