Prom plans a bust? Harrisburg First Assembly of God to host after-prom alternative

With prom events just days or even hours away, plans may be changing last minute. Enter Harrisburg First Assembly of God, who is set to host an after-prom event on Friday, May 7.

It’s welcoming all seniors who are already going to prom and are looking for a safe after-party, who want an extra formal or who may have had their prom canceled or moved.

“The cost is 40 dollars,” said Pastor Lamor. “We’re just opening it up for kids that want to come out and be a part of it. We felt like it was necessary to give back some of the things that kids have lost over the last year.”

The event will be indoors and host a D.J., dance, photo booth and selfie station.

Pre-registration is required by contacting 717-657-2500. Parking will be provided.

“It’s kind of more laid back but at the same time it’s still that prom experience that most high school kids are looking for,” said Central Dauphin senior Emily Cook.