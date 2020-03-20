Property tax, rent rebate deadline extended to December 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As Pennsylvania continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Revenue has extended the application deadline for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate (PTRR) program until the end of the year, according to Senator Scott Martin.

The program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. As specified by law, rebate distribution will begin on July 1. After June 30, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.

Applicants can find the Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms and related information online at www.revenue.pa.gov or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.

