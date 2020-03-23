Proposal to delay Pa. Primary until June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The spread of COVID-19 could cause a delay in Pennsylvania’s primary election.

State lawmakers are working on legislation to push back the date for the primary so election officials have time to prepare and voters can safely cast their ballots. As of now, the state’s primary election is scheduled for April 28, but state lawmakers could vote to change it to June 2.

A first vote on the proposed change could be taken in the house state government committee as soon as today. There is said to be bipartisan support of the legislation and that county election directors support the delay as well.

With the spread of the virus and people being asked to stay home, there is concern that ballots would not be printed and poll workers would not be hired and trained by April 28.

Pennsylvania does have a new mail-in ballot law which allows any voter to cast their ballot by mail. With the expectation that many more people will be using this option than the original anticipated 20%, there is also an effort underway to allow election directors to process mail-in ballots in advance to verify that they are valid before actually counting the votes in election day.

While Governor Wolf has not indicated whether this is something he supports, the legislation could be on his desk for a signature by Friday.