Proposed bill could deny service to LGTQ families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A dozen state lawmakers are taking credit for a proposed new rule from the Trump administration, which would allow faith-based adoption and foster organizations to deny services to LGBTQ families on religious grounds.

The rule, proposed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, would be a rollback of action taken by the Obama administration in 2016.​

The White House says the proposal protects religious organizations from having to choose between helping children and following their religious beliefs.​

Twelve Pennsylvania Senate Republicans sent a letter to President Donald Trump in September, asking for the Obama-era rule to be reversed.​

“Myself and eleven other colleagues in the senate were a bit outraged by this. By this abuse and overreach by the government. By this intolerance and bigotry being imposed on Christian organizations,” said Senator Doug Mastriano, one of the twelve to sign the letter. “Let these Christian organizations resume their ability to place these kids who need their help.”​

LGBTQ groups are concerned the rule would make even fewer families available to the thousands of foster children who are awaiting adoption.​

“This action harms America’s foster children, particularly the 123,000 waiting for adoption. Less than half of these children will find their forever families within a year, yet the administration is acting to make even fewer families available,” said Denise Brogan-Kator, Chief Policy Officer at Family Equality. ​

The proposed rule would also apply to other programs receiving federal grants, including those that help with HIV prevention or homelessness.​