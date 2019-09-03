Proposed bill to cap insulin prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that would put a cap on the monthly cost of insulin for patients in Pennsylvania.

The average annual cost for a person with Type 1 Diabetes is $5,705 as of 2016. That’s a 600 percent increase since 2001.​​

One in four Americans admit to rationing their insulin in order to save money.​​

Representative Jeanne McNeill plans to introduce a bill that would set a mandatory price cap of $100 on the monthly cost of insulin. A similar bill passed in Colorado earlier this year.​​

“The minute I saw that it was passed there, I reached out to my co-workers in Harrisburg to see what we could do on our end to form similar legislation,” said Representative McNeill.

“Sadly, so many people are struggling to pay for insulin, and the price is going up and up,”​​ he followed.

A co-sponsorship memo for the bill was sent out earlier this summer.​