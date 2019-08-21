Proposed bill to enact pipeline safety and communication board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee held a hearing on Tuesday about a bill aimed at improving pipeline safety and communication.

House Bill 1568 would create a new Pipeline Safety and Communication Board.

​​The board would be tasked with the goal of discussing pipeline safety in Pennsylvania. ​​

Oil and natural gas pipelines have caused concern from some residents, who have dealt with things like sinkholes and contaminated water. ​​

The board aims to improve transparency, by collecting information on public safety issues and distributing them to the public and government agencies.​​

“Communication is key,” said Representative Carolyn Comitta, the sponsor of House Bill 1568.

“It’s very important for each level of government and emergency response personnel to be talking and coordinating and those having those conversations with the citizens who are directly impacted.”​​

The bill is currently in committee.​