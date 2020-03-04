Prosecutor: Child predators have easier access to younger victims online more so now than ever before

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A state senator, a retired air force general, and just on Monday, a Palmyra middle school teacher — all of these men at different times were charged with possession of child pornography.

So we wondered: is there a blueprint for an online predator? Are there more of them now than 20, 30 years ago, or has their approach just changed in this digital world?

We took those questions directly to special agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and its Child Predator Section unit.

“The same amount of predators exist, it’s just that their tools have changed,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General, Michele Walsh. “There are more ways for them to access children and we have gotten better at finding them. They have easier access to their victims and to children because they are online at a younger and younger age.”

Those children are on smartphones with every corner of the web at their fingertips. That space is also where predators lurk, aware that more kids than ever are online.

Agents with the Child Predator Section are always up to date on the latest apps, social media platforms and emerging technology.

“We learn from each other, we talk to victims, we talk to suspects and we learn what trends they’re using,” said Gordon Goodrow, one of three supervisors statewide with the Child Predator Section, which employs 16 agents.

Goodrow and his fellow agents are the boots on the ground when justice is served.

“There’s only one person that knows why we’re there. It’s a secret crime, and it remains a secret even within the families,” Goodrow said. “You never know who it’s gonna be. We’re never surprised anymore who it’s gonna be. We’re really good at putting together a case to know that this is where it happened, this is when it happened, this is how it happened, this is what happened.”

Those secret crimes are committed by people who span all ages, and all socioeconomic backgrounds, Goodrow said, but a definite pattern has evolved.

“The eight years that I’ve been supervisor of this unit, we’ve arrested one female,” he said.

They’ve arrested 26 people so far this year, while last year they nabbed 111 predators — all of them charged with the online exploitation of children.

“People every day are upgrading technology, technology is trying to keep ahead of us,” Goodrow said. “The propensity for victimization of a younger child is much larger than a kid that’s more mature.”

“They’ve always been there, just their tools have changed; they’re not the boxes in the basement, it’s now the SD cards and their phone,” Walsh said. “There [used to] be magazines or printed out photos and just boxes and boxes of [child pornography]…now that translates to a hard drive or a thumb drive.”

Parents are urged to talk to their kids about their online activity, and keep those lines of communication open. Experts advise parents to download the apps their kids use in order to better understand how they work. Be aware that some apps can look harmless – like a calculator – but really act as a vault to store pictures hidden from a phone’s photo album.

