Prosecutor fights child welfare agency over drug testing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A lawyer recently sworn in as district attorney in southwestern Pennsylvania is asking the state Supreme Court to rule that county child welfare officials investigating complaints about him don’t have the legal authority to compel him to take a drug test.

Greene County District Attorney David Russo says mandatory drug tests and a home inspection without probable cause would violate his constitutional rights.

The Children and Youth Services agency in neighboring Fayette County, brought in to handle Russo’s case, has argued that investigators looking into child abuse claims should be able to require drug tests, as can be ordered during child custody disputes.

Oral argument is scheduled for March.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)