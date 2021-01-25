Prosecutor: Riley Williams deleting her online account, warning others to do the same

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday evening, new accusations are made against U.S. Capitol riot suspect Riley Williams of Harrisburg.

Williams is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop and trying to sell it to Russia. She was in federal court in D.C. on Monday, where prosecutors say she has been working to delete her online presence and possibly switching devices to ultimately destroy evidence.

According to prosecutors, Williams is also telling others to delete evidence with messages she sent.

They also called for tougher conditions on her home confinement.

The judge called Williams’ conduct “extremely troubling,” and wondered why the government has not asked for her to be detained.

The hearing will resume on Tuesday.