Prosecutors urge lawmakers to help decide on freeing inmates

Harrisburg

by: Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As officials consider releasing some inmates to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania prisons, county prosecutors are urging lawmakers to pass legislation so those decisions aren’t left to the governor alone.

The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association says it considers “a temporary, legislative solution” to be reasonable.

The corrections secretary told lawmakers that if acceptable legislation doesn’t pass this week, he’ll recommend that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf use reprieves to thin the inmate population.

So far, four inmates at the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix outside Philadelphia and 11 corrections employees at scattered sites have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

