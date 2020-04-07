Prosecutors urge lawmakers to help decide on freeing inmates

File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As officials consider releasing some inmates to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania prisons, county prosecutors are urging lawmakers to pass legislation so those decisions aren’t left to the governor alone.

The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association says it considers “a temporary, legislative solution” to be reasonable.

The corrections secretary told lawmakers that if acceptable legislation doesn’t pass this week, he’ll recommend that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf use reprieves to thin the inmate population.

So far, four inmates at the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix outside Philadelphia and 11 corrections employees at scattered sites have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

