Protecting Places of Worship Forum being hosted at Harrisburg JCC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Interfaith leaders from across the Midstate are coming together to talk about security in houses of worship.

It’s an ongoing discussion after mass shootings in Pittsburgh and across the country.

A forum is being held at the Jewish Community Center in Harrisburg, bringing together members of the Christian, Muslim and other interfaith communities, along with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The program will help provide information from both federal and local law enforcement about how houses of worship can be more secure.

That includes information about how to apply for upcoming nonprofit security grants from the federal and Pennsylvania emergency management agencies.

Other subjects that will be addressed include an overview of hate crimes against religious institutions and the statutes for those crimes, as well as how to conduct overall security assessments.

There will also be a component about preventing and responding to an active shooter incident.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at 3301 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

It’s free and open to the public, but you are asked to pre-register.