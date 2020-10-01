Protesters call for end of hate groups and domestic terror

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians are calling for an end to domestic terrorism and the display of hate symbols such as nazi and confederate flags.

A rally was held outside the Capitol on Wednesday. Organizers say more needs to be done to remove these symbols from communities.

Participants say they want to introduce legislation to ban symbols of hate.

