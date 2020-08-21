Protesters gather outside Dauphin County prison following inmate death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Protesters gathered outside Dauphin County Prison following the death of an inmate, who was allegedly suffering a medical emergency and not tended to.

46-year-old Herbert Tilghman collapsed and died Thursday morning while receiving medical treatment, officials say.

Protesters say he was a kind man, full of laughs, although he struggled with addiction demons. Those same demons were why Tilghman was brought in on a drug charge a week ago today.

Inmates who were on Tilghman’s block contacted Voice of the Voiceless CEO Kevin Maxson and told him that Tilghman was calling out for medical help and was suffering while in detox but was never aided by prison staff.

Maxson himself served time with Tilghman and says just because Tilghman was an inmate and an addict, that doesn’t mean his life didn’t matter.

The Dauphin County Office of the Commissioners offered a different account. They say staff immediately administered first aid and called EMS.

The Coroner’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division are now conducting a joint investigation to determine the cause of death. District Attorney Fran Chardo said the investigation is awaiting autopsy results, but that there was no immediate sign of any kind of physical trauma.