HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group in Harrisburg spent Black Friday rallying against climate change.

The ‘Global Climate Action Initiative’ was held at the state Capitol steps, where protestors urged lawmakers to pass reforms aimed towards helping the environment.

Protestors were asking for reforms like funding renewable energy and implementing emission restrictions.

The event was part of a global movement. Organizers say there will be another rally on Dec. 6.