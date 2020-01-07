Live Now
Protestors rally in support of disability center closures

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people with intellectual disabilities, their families and loved ones rallied at the Pennsylvania state capitol on Tuesday in support of the closure of two state centers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced plans last year to close Polk and White Haven State Centers over a three year period.​

Supporters who rallied on Tuesday say the closures are part of a national trend to increase opportunities for individuals to be moved into community-based settings.​

“Our loved ones deserve an environment where they can continue to share their unique talents and gifts with the community, and find their own place in society,” said Victoria Salerno with PA Families Need Nurses Now.​

Senator John Yudichak introduced Senate Bill 906 to place a moratorium on the closings of the centers. He says there are many residents who want to remain in the facilities they have lived in, and the closures are taking away that option.​

“It would give families the ability to make a choice. They can continue to call Polk and White Haven State Centers home, or they can choose community-based care,” said Senator Yudichak when speaking about Senate Bill 906.​

