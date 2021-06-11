Proudly PA! music festival happening at Harrisburg’s Fort Hunter Park Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend, Dauphin County is hosting its first big community event since the pandemic began last year. Proudly PA! is happening from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Fort Hunter Park.

It’s a music festival, which will feature wineries, breweries and distilleries throughout the state.

There will also be venders, selling Pennsylvania-based products.

You’re encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs and picnic baskets.

“It’s just exciting to be back here,” Michelle Mckeown, the program manager for Dauphin County Parks & Recreation said. “We’re so fortunate to have this beautiful park…we’re really celebrating everything we have here in Pennsylvania.”

Tickets are still available. They are $25 online and $35 at the door.

abc27 will also be sponsoring the concert. Our viewers can use the code “welcome back” to get $5 off at the link above.