PSECU addresses coronavirus concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PESECU complex in Susquehanna Township is home to 673 employees. A notice was recently sent stating a colleague’s roommate returned from Italy and was experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Workers were notified no one tested positive and the coworker and roommate will remain home until a waiting period has expired.

Employees have been also told that ongoing cleaning efforts will continue around the employee’s workstation and in the surrounding region. A lax leave policy has been implemented for people who are concerned about their health and safety.