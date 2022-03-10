HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg continues to investigate an armed robbery at the Sheetz Store located at 9916 Allentown Boulevard.

The officers responded Thursday morning to a report that a man brandished a black semiautomatic handgun while ordering the female attendant to open the cash registers. The suspect then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register.

Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

He left the store and traveled west on State Route 22 in a red Nissa Altima with a Pennsylvania registration of 00486EF, which was reported stolen later on Thursday to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department.

The man was wearing black clothing, gloves, black shoes with bright blue around the soles and a black covering on his face and head. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 717-671-7500.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.