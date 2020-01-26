PSP: Trooper struck during traffic stop on I-283 released from hospital

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A close call for a trooper who was struck by a passing SUV during a traffic stop, investigators said.

State Police said the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 283 North in Swatara Township Sunday around 1:00 a.m.

While approaching the vehicle, he was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver did not stop.

A spokeswoman for the State Police said the trooper was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center to be checked out by doctors and was released.

The Jeep is described as a dark 2011-2016 model and should have a missing side mirror housing.

Contact State Police if you can help with the investigation.

