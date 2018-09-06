PSU Harrisburg instates active shooter policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Penn State University has adapted an active attacker protocol created by Homeland Security: run, hide, fight.

"Run if you can, hide if you can, and fight as a last resort. " says Deputy Chief Lewis Sweigart.

Just as campus police consistently train and are equipped for an active attacker, students should be too.

"I really feel like it's something that we need to talk about," says freshman Melaney Culver, "the inevitability that sometimes the first two options just aren't enough."

Officials say although this is the official protocol for Penn State Harrisburg, the principles apply anywhere you are.

