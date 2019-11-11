Public meeting set for talk of four proposed warehouses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The public is invited to voice their opinions regarding the construction of four proposed warehouses along a busy stretch of Route 322 in Dauphin County.

The warehouses would bring about 400 jobs to Swatara Township.

Some say the warehouses would boost the tax base while others are worried about their property value, air quality, and noise pollution.

The land in question is wooded right now and is about 165 acres, bordered by Penhar Drive on the west and Mushroom Hill Road on the east.

Swatara Township changed its zoning laws in 2017 to allow warehouses in this district.

The township has easy access to the turnpike and interstates 81, 83, and 283, and that’s why leaders say they want to invite commerce and business.

A public hearing is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the township building, where residents can voice concerns directly to developers and township leaders.