HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — To push more people to enter careers in public safety and emergency response, the state health department toured the public safety center at the Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), which offers training for such jobs.

Both fields are in high demand due to the pandemic. Jobs like EMTs, paramedics and sheriffs patrol are anticipated to appear on the high-priority occupations list for 2020-2021.