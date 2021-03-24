Public university union leaders push back on possibility of dissolving state system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s more push back from the union representing faculty and coaches across Pennsylvania 14 public colleges and universities.

It’s fighting hard against the suggestion that the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education should be dissolved.

The system’s Chancellor Dan Greenstein says dissolving it is one option, but says doing nothing to solve financial problems would be even worse.

In recent years, tuition at public colleges and universities has gone up, and now, the entire state system is in trouble.

“We’ve kicked the can down the road for years,” Greenstein said. “The road’s ended and it’s showing up in the financial stress our universities are facing.”

Greenstein says it’s led to cross-subsidizing costs between the 14 schools in the system.

“If we are going to drain the reserves of the system through this elaborate cross-subsidy, you’re going to potentially undermine all of public higher education. Does that make sense?” Greenstein said.

But many are pushing back after his testimony last week during a budget hearing at the Capitol.

“Unless we figure this out, I will be recommending to the board that we come back to the Senate next year with a legislative package to dissolve the system,” Greenstein said.

The union representing faculty and staff, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF), held an emergency meeting Tuesday, calling that statement disturbing and harmful.

“Certainly does not breed long-term confidence in the system and it’s certainly detrimental to the efforts of coaches across Pennsylvania in our schools trying to bring kids to our campuses,” said John Gump, head women’s volleyball coach at Kutztown University.

Gump is also coach executive leader with APSCUF.

“We’re not so much worried about the class that’s coming in the fall of 2021. We’re dealing with the class that’s going to come in the fall of 2022 and 2023,” Gump said.

Gump says Greenstein’s comments could hurt university recruitment.

Greenstein says he’s obligated to tell the truth.

“If I’m a parent or a student, I’m thanking God that someone is taking this seriously, that there is a move afoot and a lot of people who care that deeply,” Greenstein said.

Greenstein says dissolving the system is one of the five options he’s presented and insists it’s not his first choice.

The chancellor will present a plan to the board of governors. After that, there will be time for public comment, before the board will take a final vote in June.