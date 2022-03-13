HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Jewish Community Center (JCC) held its annual community Purim carnival on Sunday, March 13.

The celebration started Friday with kids at the JCC parading through the halls dressed in costumes, which is a tradition that returned to in-person once again.

The festival continued today with a carnival filled with costumes and entertainment for kids of all ages.

“Purim is a Jewish holiday celebrating a time that the Jewish people were being persecuted and survived. So, we like to celebrate that,” said Macy Deskiewicz, the Assistant Children and Youth Director for the Harrisburg JCC. “We have these cookies called Hamantaschen, and we just like to have fun.”

The festival also included arts and crafts, prizes, and inflatables. The event is part of JCC’s Spring into Giving benefit to celebrate the impact of the community.