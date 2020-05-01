‘Pursue Your Hominess’ campaign encourages travelers to visit Pa. from the comfort of home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community and Economic Development’s Pennsylvania Tourism Office unveiled it’s Pursue Your Hominess campaign to highlight ways visitors can virtually explore the commonwealth during the state’s stay-at-home order.

“As we continue to safeguard the health and safety of Pennsylvanians during this pandemic, we need to encourage social distancing efforts while still looking forward with hope for our future,” said Sec. Davin. “The Pursue your Hominess campaign will give families a new outlook on travel and provide them with resources to virtually explore Pennsylvania now and visit later.”

The Pursue your Hominess campaign was inspired by the state’s slogan, Pursue your Happiness, and was designed to help visitors discover the many tourism experiences Pennsylvania has to offer from the comfort and safety of their own home.

“We have seen many tourism brands pivot to virtual experiences since stay-at-home orders have been enacted throughout the world, but few have wrapped theirs in as much quirk and happiness as we have,” said DCED Deputy Secretary for Marketing, Tourism, and Film Carrie Fischer Lepore. “The Pursue Your Hominess campaign is an effort to bring Pennsylvania experiences, experts, enthusiasts and makers into the homes of our fans, followers, and supporters during the crisis with the hope they will explore now and visit later.”

So far, the campaign has featured a Martin Guitar-sponsored jam session by a Lehigh Valley musician, a virtual campfire complete with storytelling by Three Rivers Outfitters in Pittsburgh, a tour of the iconic tulip gardens at the Hershey Gardens, and fly-fishing tips and demonstration by TCO Fly Fishing.

A sample of future virtual experiences on visitPA.com/hominess include:

Learning how to create a cocktail with common household ingredients during a virtual happy hour with Commerce Bar in Pittsburgh;

Celebrating National Homebrew Day;

Touring the night sky from home with Franklin Institute’s Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts;

Japanese cooking demonstration with Roger Li of Pittsburgh’s Umami and Ki Ramen;

Enjoying the sounds of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; and

Spending a (virtual) night in Philadelphia with a cooking lesson from Philadelphia’s famed chef Mark Vetri followed by a performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

For more information, visit the visitPA website.