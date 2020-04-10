Live Now
RabbitTransit passengers must wear face mask to ride the bus

Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Monday, all RabbitTransit passengers will need to wear a face mask in order to ride the bus.

Bus operators have been wearing masks since April 6. There will also be a new modified bus schedule for fixed routes in York and Hanover.

TabbitTransit is also encouraging people to limit travel as much as possible.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, our employees too are faced with the care and support of their families. This has resulted in a reduction in our workforce and will impact the level of service we are able to provide. We understand the importance for transportation in our riders’ lives and apologize for the challenges this may cause,” said Richard Farr, rabbittransit’s Executive Director. “During this time of great caution, we encourage riders to limit travel as much as possible and take only life-sustaining trips to access medical attention, buy food or reach employment at essential businesses.”

They suggest only riding the bus for life-sustaining trips to access medical attention, buy food, or for work at an essential business.

Passengers not wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth will not be allowed to board the bus until they comply.

