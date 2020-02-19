Rabid raccoon attacked person at Wildwood Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A raccoon tested positive for rabies a day after attacking someone in Wildwood Park, the state Department of Health announced.

The attack occurred at the park in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Health officials said anyone who may have been exposed to the raccoon should call either the Dauphin County State Health Center on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 717-346- 1470 or, after hours, 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Anyone with a pet who may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian for advice to protect the pet and their family.

For more information on rabies, see the Health Department’s rabies fact sheet.