Rally against climate change at the capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Groups from around the world and at the state capitol will rally against climate change Friday afternoon.

The organizers behind the global climate strike also held a similar protest back in September, with millions of people rallying across the world.

They’re doing this to call attention to climate change, and want to urge lawmakers to implement emission restrictions and other reforms to help the environment.

The protest at the capitol is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on the capitol steps.