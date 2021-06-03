Rally at Capitol against sexual assault in the workplace

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Capitol, a group of dozens rallied together to stop sexual violence. High school and college-aged students gathered to raise awareness about sexual assault in the workplace and the importance of consent.

“We just want to get conversations started and have people realize it is important,” Rhia Martin, organizer, said.

Organizers of the rally say the subject may be considered taboo, but that it actually is one that must be discussed.

“Just being here and taking the time to listen to their stories it really paves the way for a better future and change,” Sharayah McDonald, organizer, said.

Organizers voiced planning to hold another rally in the future.